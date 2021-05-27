Hamilton Walker’s has an awesome grilling package for Father’s Day

Is Dad the grill-master of the family? Does he wish he was? Well, either way, with a Father’s Day Grill Kit from Grill 23 & Bar, he can work on his grill-game this Sunday! Available for pickup ahead of time on Saturday, June 19th and day-of, June 20th, the grill-at-home packages include an array of Grill 23 favorite’s such as beef burgers, 8oz Brandt bavette steaks or 18oz 100 day-aged ribeyes and 10oz center-cut filet mignon, with delicious sides to match. Think fresh and light potato salad and seasoned-to-perfection pasta salad. And don’t fret, they didn’t forget about dessert! Each package comes the perfect addition to any summer meal: fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and crisp watermelon. Scope out the options, starting at $110, on the menu below. Kits feed 4-6 people, so the family should be covered — just be sure to BYO burger buns and condiments. Call 617.542.2255 to place your order.