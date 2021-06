On June 12, the O’Fallon Historical Museum, along with the Eastern Plain Economic Development Corporation, hosted the Heritage Fest. The Museum was open to all visitors to look at the history of our homes. Activities of all kinds were seen throughout the museum. A laundry station allowed visitors to make homemade soap and scrub on an old-fashioned washboard; one also was able to sample butter, grind their own flour, make tea, or try a loom. Vendors were inside selling leather and beadwork. Visitors also tried their hand at creating their own ropes to rope a dummy calf.