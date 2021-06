Belgian quintet The Guru Guru have shared a new song called ‘Honestly (I Don’t Feel Like Dancing)’. Frontman Tom Adriaenssens had this to say of the track. “I am an introvert. I sometimes like dancing. Sometimes I don’t. This past year hasn’t been easy. It shouldn’t be that hard for me to admit that I don’t feel like dancing all the time. It should be ok for people to say stuff like this. When I was writing the lyrics for the chorus I felt it had to start with ‘honestly’ because I thought it sounded good… the problem was that it had to be followed by a painful confession… ‘I don’t feel like dancing’ was true at the time and I was sort of embarrassed about it.”