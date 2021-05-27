Kate Bromley: On Deciding When a Book Is Finished

The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book , Kate Milford (Clarion Books 978-1-328-46690-7, $17.99, hc, 384pp) February 2021. Kate Milford returns to the world of her Greenglass House novels with the beguiling puzzle that is The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book. Set in a 19th-century-esque time period, the new title focuses on the 15 people waiting out an endless rain in the Blue Vein Tavern. The roads are flooded by the rising Skidwrack River and the rain shows no sign of letting up, making everyone increasingly nervous. To pass the time, and in particular capture the attention of the youngest traveler, Maisie, the group decides to exchange stories. What follows includes tales of haunted houses, ghost ships, peddlers engaged in dangerous bargains and more than one deal with the devil. As everyone takes a turn, they reveal more about themselves and just what might be at stake with the rising river. Layer by layer, Milford creates a compelling narrative that in the end takes the reader far afield from what initially seemed to be a trapped group whiling away the hours. By the time the final page is turned, it is clear that The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book is about nothing less than what it means to live with deep regret, and how far humans will go to assuage their own guilt.