Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Kate Bromley: On Deciding When a Book Is Finished

By Robert Lee Brewer
WritersDigest.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Bromley lives in New York City with her husband, son, and her somewhat excessive collection of romance novels (It’s not hoarding if it’s books, right?). She was a preschool teacher for seven years and is now focusing full-time on combining her two great passions—writing swoon-worthy love stories and making people laugh. Talk Bookish to Me is her first novel.

www.writersdigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romance Novels#Romantic Comedy#Romantic Love#Story Time#Bromley Literary#Indiebound#Wd#Graydon House#Books#Husband#Swoon Worthy Love Stories#Wedding#Lyon#Publisher#Collection#Moments#Beauty#People Laugh#Advice#Idea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & Literaturethermtide.com

Best books to read this summer 2021

Before COVID, my taste in books was very selective. I had a certain group of books that I would re-read over and over again. But after two weeks of quarantine, I decided it was time to step out of my safe bubble of historical fiction and murder mysteries. Since that decision, I have read every kind of book you can imagine, from the autobiography of the inventor of the Rubik’s cube to J.D. Salinger’s philosophical tales of the Glass children—and I don’t regret it.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Crime Novels With a Dash of Romance

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Books & Literaturemoneysavingmom.com

3 Books I Finished Recently

Welcome to my book update post where I share what books I finished recently + my honest thoughts and star ratings of them. For 2021, I set a goal of reading 3 books per week — 1 fiction book, 1 non-fiction book, and 1 audiobook each week. I know this is an audacious goal, but reading is something I love and it’s a way I learn, challenge my mind, improve as a writer and communicator, and am refreshed and encouraged through inspiring stories.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Colleen Mondor Reviews The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book by Kate Milford

The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book , Kate Milford (Clarion Books 978-1-328-46690-7, $17.99, hc, 384pp) February 2021. Kate Milford returns to the world of her Greenglass House novels with the beguiling puzzle that is The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book. Set in a 19th-century-esque time period, the new title focuses on the 15 people waiting out an endless rain in the Blue Vein Tavern. The roads are flooded by the rising Skidwrack River and the rain shows no sign of letting up, making everyone increasingly nervous. To pass the time, and in particular capture the attention of the youngest traveler, Maisie, the group decides to exchange stories. What follows includes tales of haunted houses, ghost ships, peddlers engaged in dangerous bargains and more than one deal with the devil. As everyone takes a turn, they reveal more about themselves and just what might be at stake with the rising river. Layer by layer, Milford creates a compelling narrative that in the end takes the reader far afield from what initially seemed to be a trapped group whiling away the hours. By the time the final page is turned, it is clear that The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book is about nothing less than what it means to live with deep regret, and how far humans will go to assuage their own guilt.
Books & Literatureawesomegang.com

When Darkness Falls, Book I – The Palace By Allie McCormack

About When Darkness Falls, Book I – The Palace By Allie McCormack. Ruled by a gracious, wise Sultana, the humans of the great desert city of Al Khair dwell in uneasy peace with the vampires and demons who claim the lands as their ancestral homelands under the leadership of an ancient, powerful vampire. Their shaky truce becomes strained when a young human woman arrives from distant lands.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Ozeki: 'When your book speaks, listen!'

Back in the early ’70s, Ruth Ozeki was an archetypical high school wild child. But the equation was slightly off. It was sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll, minus the rock ’n’ roll, plus literary fiction. At the height of the arena rock era, the editorial board for Ozeki’s high...
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Kate Zambreno on her new book; Alex Press on Amazon

Alex Press and Jacobin magazine have a new podcast, Primed, about Amazon. The show will cover the online retailer’s operations, working conditions, and its effects on society, the environment, culture, politics, and more. For more on Amazon’s role in furthering inequality, see Press’s review of Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alec MacGillis in the Spring issue of Bookforum.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How to Romance a Book Lover Without Giving a Book

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Books & Literaturesffworld.com

The Wood Bee Queen by Edward Cox

The story begins in what seems like Neil Gaiman territory. Strange Ground by the Skea seems like a quiet urban backwater of England. Ebbie Wren lives and works there as a librarian, although the library is about to close. Ebbie comes across as the stereotypical loser, unlucky in his job, in love and life generally. His only real enthusiasm is his love of local folklore in “The Realm”. His only friend and confident is Mai, the old homeless woman who Ebbie brings a hot chocolate to every morning.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When You Just Need a Good Cry: A Reading List

Crying over fictional characters is safe; in real life, in times of sadness, we have to take care of others, we need to keep things together, we need to manage the details. But in a book, we’re free to let go. Sobbing over a book can be cleansing and cathartic, a much-needed release of emotion.
Books & Literaturekzmu.org

Words on Grief, Love, and Rejuvenation – Radio Book Club

On the latest Radio Book Club, hosts Jessie Magleby, Sam Van Wetter, and Shari Zollinger discuss some big themes in their chosen books – like dealing with grief and loss as well as the experience of love and rejuvenation. They talk indie bestsellers, literary events, and give thoughtful reviews of the books they just couldn’t put down this month. Join KZMU’s most well-read show for their monthly book banter!
Recipesbookriot.com

10 Delicious Books About Food, With a Side of Romance

While brainstorming these ten delicious and romantic books about food, I suddenly remembered a story from my childhood. When I was 8 years old, my parents took me out to eat for my birthday (in what would be the last year I was a meat eater.) We went to a sit-down restaurant and I ordered a hamburger with ketchup, and what arrived was indeed a hamburger…but with peanut butter on it. The waitress was completely flummoxed, and she took the burger away, and came back ten minutes later with another burger. Still no ketchup — this one had mayonnaise and chocolate syrup on it. Furious and red-faced, the waitress took it away, and that was the last we saw of her.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

10 best uplifting books to read during lockdown

Many people are using the current lockdown situation to curl up on the sofa at home, or in gardens while it’s sunny, and lose themselves in fiction. Online book sales have rapidly increased. Waterstones reported a 400 per cent rise at the end of March, as readers discover they have more time on their hands to finally get through their “to read” list. And book clubs have metamorphosed into online reading groups, with readers discussing novels on Zoom instead of face-to-face.But while publishers around the world have reported a surge in sales of titles like Albert Camus’s The Plague and...
Books & Literatureverilymag.com

Meet Your Newest Beach Read Bestie

Writers through the ages have incorporated their contemporary culture into their work, either to make their points heard or as an effortless means of entertaining. Consider Shakespeare, who had Sampson “bite his thumb” (the equivalent of flipping someone off) in Romeo and Juliet. Or, on a larger scale, look to the social atmosphere of Regency-era balls and all that came with it in Jane Austen’s novels.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Book Club Checkin: Two Books: “The Snow Child” and “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue”

What do you do when your book club is on a break for the winter months to accommodate families for the holidays? You double down when you get back together, of course! That’s what the Louisville Book Babes did this spring for their first book club back together as a group. Since the group had trouble deciding on a book to read, they chose to read two. However, while The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey and The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by V.E. Schwab, are very different stories, they both deal with the theme of longing for human connection, which seems all too appropriate in the midst of a global pandemic.
Relationship Advicebookriot.com

Beyond Bridgerton: Which Non-Regency Historical Romance Should You Read?

Ready to read some historical romantic fiction that goes beyond Bridgerton? If you answered yes, this historical romance quiz is for you. Regency romance continues to dominate the historical romance world. From Jane Austen onwards, readers can't get enough of them. And I get it. I love balls, beautiful gowns, the gossipy ton, and elaborate tea parties as much as anyone. I read all eight Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn last winter. And I may have already watched Bridgerton two…okay, three…times. There are many amazing love stories set against the British Regency period. But there are also so many other fascinating historical back drops for romance.
Books & Literaturegeekgirlauthority.com

Sapphics with Swords: 6 Books Featuring Queer Lady Warriors

Pride 2021 is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with some excellent queer books? The following six titles all feature lady warriors that love ladies. Most of them are hopeless romantics but still formidable with a sword and always ready to protect those they love. So let’s dive into our favorite books featuring queer lady warriors we think you should be reading!
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best children’s books by authors that parents already love

From John Grisham to Jenny Colgan, it’s surprising how many successful adult authors have also written children’s books during their careers.Some, like Shopaholic creator Sophie Kinsella, produce children’s books in a totally different genre (Kinsella’s Mummy Fairy and Me series is about a mum who turns into a fairy) while others, like Adam Kay, the author of the mega-selling This is Going to Hurt, stick to subjects they know inside out. In some cases, authors choose to revise their adult books for a younger audience. Michelle Obama recently adapted her bestselling memoir, Becoming, for youngsters aged nine and over while a...