AMHERST, N.Y. — A traffic stop and search resulted in the arrest and felony charges for an Amherst man. Benjamin Jones, 30, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon second degree (class c felony), criminal possession of a weapon third degree (class d felony), two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class b felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth degree (class c felony), criminal possession of a loaded weapon (class c felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

AMHERST, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO