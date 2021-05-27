Tips and Tricks for UNBOUND Gravel From Race Veterans
UNBOUND Gravel has a way of testing you unlike any other event we’ve been a part of. There’s no shortage of wisdom available on how to prepare and what essentials to bring with you, but we decided a little more instruction from those who have earned their stripes in the Flint Hills wouldn’t hurt in the least. Former UNBOUND winners Colin Strickland and Yuri Hauswald, in addition to Emporia’s own local Kristi Mohn and 5x finisher Neil Shirley share their insight.www.cyclingutah.com