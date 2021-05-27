Tips and Tricks for UNBOUND Gravel From Race Veterans

The CO2UT 125-mile gravel bike race starts and ends in remarkable downtown Fruita. Fruita is a small town on Colorado’s Western Slope formerly best known as an agricultural center and has more recently become a sports town with the Colorado River, Grand Mesa, and the start of the Kokopelli Trail (145-mile trail connecting Loma, CO to Moab, UT) all within a short drive or ride. Fruita is positioned like no other. The North Fruita Desert area, known locally as “18 Road,” and the McInnis Canyon area (eastern end of the Kokopelli trail, and a proper trail network in its own right) have transformed Fruita into a mountain biking destination. Seemingly endless camping is available, and the riding in the two areas is diverse and vast enough to challenge anyone. There is also gravel; lots of gravel. Which leads us back to the 2021 CO2UT 125-mile gravel bike race which took place on May 22, 2021.