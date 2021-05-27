Cancel
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles losing streak could hit double digits today

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo... the Orioles. Things aren’t great right now, we have all seen for ourselves in whatever games we’ve watched ever since John Means threw his no-hitter. The Orioles were 15-16 after winning that game, almost back to .500. They’ve gone 2-16 since then, sinking steadily to be the team with the worst record in all of baseball. They have not stopped being bad at home and now they’re losing on the road too.

MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Plutko: Starting Sunday against Yankees

Plutko will start for the Orioles against the Yankees on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. This will be Plutko's 16th appearance and first start for Baltimore after he was traded from Cleveland shortly before Opening Day. His home-run rate this season is well below his career mark (1.89 HR/9), and his 17.1 percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired. Further, he's hasn't gone more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it's difficult to see him qualifying for the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base four times Sunday

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Orioles look to break 4-game skid against Yankees

New York Yankees (22-17, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-23, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBsemoball.com

Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6 Sunday. "It was a great comeback from our guys," Orioles manager Brandon...
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 1:05

I think it is fairly safe to say that if you are reading these words, that means that you watch the Orioles as a matter of deeply ingrained habit. The Orioles have a game, so if nothing else is keeping you away from it, you watch. Baseball provides this daily comfort for six months of the year.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Lopez Struggles Again in 8-2 Loss

The Baltimore Orioles sent Jorge Lopez to the mound Saturday night in hopes of forcing a rubber game on Sunday. The 28-year old struggled in this start and threw 70 pitches in the first two innings and did not make it into the third inning. Lopez’s first inning consisted of...
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are aiming to avoid another sweep

Remember when John Means threw a no-hitter? That was fun! After that game, the Orioles were 15-16 with a chance to get back to .500 in their next game. They’ve gone 1-7 since that no-hitter, including a four-game losing streak at the hands of the New York teams, the Mets and Yankees. The latest setback came last night, as Jorge López turned in a clunker on the way to an 8-2 loss. Check out Stacey’s recap for some not-so-lovely totals.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Orioles lineups Sunday: Ryan LaMarre up from Triple-A, starting in center (5/16/21)

The Yankees are giving their new outfielder a chance to do something right away. Ryan LaMarre, called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, will be in the Yankees’ lineup for their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. The left-handed hitter/right-hander thrower was called up to replace center fielder Aaron Hicks, who is on the injured list with a left wrist injury that the Yankees are calling a sprain.
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees waste 4-0 lead, thumped by Orioles 10-6

When you’re the Yankees and you score four in the first at Oriole Park, you should win every time. The way the Orioles pitch, that’s usually the recipe for blowout city. Starter Jordan Montgomery blew a big early lead, the bullpen wasn’t very good, the bats went cold and the Yankees wound up losing 10-6 to a bad Orioles ballclub that had no business winning this game.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Yankees at Orioles – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees go for the sweep on Sunday when they close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. No Giancarlo Stanton? No problem! The New York Yankees still managed to take the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on the back of Aaron Judge. The big outfielder hit another home run in Saturday’s 8-2 victory behind another strong Domingo German outing.
MLBwesb.com

Orioles Rally Over Yankees 10-6

The Baltimore Orioles rallied over the New York Yankees 10-6 yesterday to avoid a 3-game sweep in Baltimore. The Yankees enjoyed a 4-run first inning thanks mostly to 2 homeruns via Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier. In the third, Aaron Judge also homered for the third straight game and went...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees.com: The Orioles MIGHT Be Stinkier Than the Yankees

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. In their last series against the Rays, the Yankees scored five total runs but took two of three games due to their stellar pitching, leading DJ LeMahieu to remark that they “swung it just enough to win.”
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles offense erupts on bullpen game day for 10-6 win over Yankees

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.