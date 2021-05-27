Cancel
Newport, NC

Cooper Webb Wins Another!

By Josh Hancock
fairgrovenews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many riders can make it to win one supercross title, but Cooper Webb just managed to win two of them. Cooper Webb is one of the best of his times at being a professional rider. From Newport, North Carolina, he has now just made history in the supercross scene by winning his second championship title in the 450 class of supercross, while only being 25 years old. He finished out his season in first place with a total of 388 points, with eight season wins. This season was a close one with Webb winning with a lead of only 35 points. His competitors this season were Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. Both are amazing riders and in the top of their class right next to Webb, but Webb proved to be better than the competition this season. Ken Roczen had four wins total and Webb showed him out by doubling his wins.

fairgrovenews.com
