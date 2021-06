Q: “We’ve decided to homeschool our two children (10 and 13) for the new school year and I want to try to get a jump on setting up our classroom. I’m not very organized (I’m the one with ADHD!) and don’t know where to start. I have one room set aside for homeschooling but want to also use other rooms for projects or science experiments. I have bins for storing supplies and materials but that’s it for now. Thanks!” — ADHDHomeSchoolMom.