Lemonade Mouth

With the exception of the tot-friendly, adult-numbing “The Good Dinosaur” (2015), “Luca” is as much of a trifle as the Pixar Animation Studios have ever come up with. That sounds like a harsh judgment, but in light of Pixar’s recent track record there are worse things you could say. My own feeling, while far from universal, is that in the last five years some of the most ambitious Pixar projects have gone off the track (like the Day of the Dead Mexican fantasia “Coco,” which was gorgeous but dragged on, or “Incredibles 2,” which despite knee-jerk raves was notably less incredible than the first one). , as well as a perfectly pleasant fish-out-of-water fable — literally, since it’s about a boy sea monster who longs to go ashore.