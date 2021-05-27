Cancel
Movies

Lemonade Mouth

By Dory Baker
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor my final editorial I will be reviewing one of my childhood favorites, the 2011 Disney Original movie Lemonade Mouth. Lemonade Mouth is the story of five misfit kids that come together after unfair treatment from their school administration and form a band. Yes it is as cheesy as it sounds, but it’s cheesy in the best kind of way.

Naomi Scott
Bridgit Mendler
#Disney Original#Disney Movies
