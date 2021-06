Our Plainville Community Schools staff family has reached a point in the year where we can say that we have almost made it. As educators in Plainville, whether in my role as Superintendent or any position across our district, we have likely experienced many similar emotions. I think it is fair to say that we have all experienced a range of emotions that would have to include uncertainty, anxiety, overwhelm, stress and exhaustion. While these are not the feelings we want to experience, we acknowledge that these feelings are natural in navigating difficult and incredibly complex times in which to be an educator or leader.