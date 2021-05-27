Cancel
Kickoff Times And TV Set For Four Games In 2021

Golden Bears To Open Campaign By Hosting Nevada Under The Lights Sept. 4. SAN FRANCISCO – Cal will begin its 2021 season under the lights by hosting Nevada in a FS1 nationally-televised game at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT. Kickoff times and broadcast television networks were also announced for the Golden Bears' other two non-conference games at TCU (Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT, ESPNU) and against Sacramento State (Sept. 18, 1 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Bay Area), as well as a Friday night Pac-12 North showdown at Oregon (Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN).

