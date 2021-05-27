Kickoff Times And TV Set For Four Games In 2021

A championship 18 months in the making will be decided Monday when Santa Clara and Florida State play for the NCAA women’s soccer crown. The most recent title was won by Stanford in December 2019. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the normal fall schedule in 2020, pushing the sport into the spring. The road wasn’t easy as the Broncos had to deal with a postponement, three cancellations and a forfeit. Santa Clara didn’t play between April 3 and the start of the NCAA tournament May 1.