Top 10 to Optimize Bone Density

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBone density is of concern to women as they reach mid-life because women have a higher rate of osteoporosis and subsequent fractures. Women are at greater risk because: we loose bone mass after menopause, we start out with smaller bones, and we live longer. At about age 35, you have what is called Peak Bone Mass–your bones are as dense and strong as they will be. Before that time, the renewal phase was greater than the breakdown. Starting in the later thirties and continuing into the forties and beyond, this ratio reverses, so that about 1% of bone mass is lost each year.

www.womenfitness.net
