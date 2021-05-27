Microsoft's Open Source OpenJDK for Java Goes GA

Most of the time we talk about differences in technology and style between Linux distributions. It is less common for us to read comparisons of the various flavours of BSD. This week we are able to share a rare treat of a NetBSD developer test driving FreeBSD and comparing the two. "FreeBSD Jails are very nice. NetBSD doesn’t really have a comparable feature, although it does have hardened chroots which are commonly used as sandboxes. On NetBSD, there is a surprising amount of tooling for working with chroot sandboxes - my favourite is sandboxctl. It is really quite amazing for what it is, with a few commands you have a NetBSD/i386 8.0 shell on a NetBSD/amd64 9.2 host machine. It even automatically handles downloading the operating system. With FreeBSD it seems recommended to use the bsdinstall tool (this is just the normal FreeBSD installer program) to set up jails, which is quite surprising." The full article has several more comparisons between the two operating systems.