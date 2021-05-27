The Best Zesters for Your Home Bar in 2021

It’s not like we’ve been popping down to our local pub for a quick one of late. And, while we miss the charms of a regular crowd and the bartender who knows our pour, drinking at home does have its advantages, especially in Utah. That is, you get to decide how stiff to pour a drink. Cocktails in Utah, we’ve often lamented, are hobbled by the state’s fastidious dram laws, which means no matter how skillful your bartender is, well, there just can’t be enough booze in there. A cocktail, as designed, is meant to a be a stiff drink, to kick things off. In this sense, the home bar is the best bar where you can attentively marry the proportions and not skimp on the gravy. So have at it and make the kind of boozy concoction Frank Sinatra would pour his guests, with plenty of ice, and advise: “You’re going to want to let that lie down a bit.”