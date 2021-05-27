Entity Framework Core 6.0 Preview 4 Focuses on Performance

The spring framework is one of the most versatile frameworks in java which is used to bring down the complexity of the development of enterprise-grade applications. The first production release of the spring framework was in March 2004 and since then, this robust and open-source framework has gained tremendous popularity, so much so that it is often referred to by developers all around the world as the “framework of frameworks”. Spring is a loosely coupled, open-source application framework of java. It is lightweight and the inversion of the control container for the Java platform. A large number of Java applications use the core features of the spring framework. In addition to that, extensions have also been developed to allow developers to develop Web Applications on top of the Java Enterprise Edition platform.