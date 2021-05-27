Football legend to be speaker at MCC banquet June 24

The FFA Banquet was held on May 17. This year instead of a traditional banquet the chapter decided to have a barbeque. There were three different degrees that were awarded this year. The discovery degree was awarded to Rebecca Qualley and Aubrey Kirschten, this degree is given to first year members who have paid their dues to the FFA chapter. Maddi Butori and Jessica Stark were awarded the Green hand degree, you get awarded this degree your freshman year for working to become a successful member of the chapter. The last degree that was awarded was the chapter degree. It was awarded to Travis Stark, Bryce Shelhamer, Olivia Gunderson, Jonathan Reetz and Garrett Lesh. This award recognizes members that are active and dedicated to agriculture. Along with the degrees that were awarded, the new officers for the coming year were announced. This year only five candidates applied for the officer positions. The new 2021-2022 president is Travis Stark, in the vice president position is Garrett Lesh, the secretary is Maddi Butori, treasurer is Jessica Stark and the Reporter is Aubrey Kirschten. The seniors leaving our chapter this year are Sean Holiday, Sydney Kirschten, Olivia Gunderson, Ivan Loutzenhiser, Johnathan Reetz and Bryce Shelhamer.