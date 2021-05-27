Cancel
Ozan, AR

Obituary: Shirley Ann Nutt, 76, of Ozan

By Nashville News Leader
swarkansasnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Ann Nutt, age 76, of Ozan, passed from this life on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 26, 1945, in White Cliffs, Ark., the daughter of the late James Frank and Leola Ray Johnson. Shirley was a retired from family farming, social worker and homemaker. She was a member of Temperanceville Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and taking care of her roses in her free time. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-and-mother-in-law, Curtis and Mable Nutt, and one brother, Kelsey Johnson.

www.swarkansasnews.com
