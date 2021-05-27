Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love”
North London trio Girl Ray have shared a brand new song, the near eight-minute long “Give Me Your Love,” via a video for it. Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip produced the song and it definitely sports a more dance club-ready vibe and a Hot Chip influence. The video is inspired by the film Midsommar (or specifically, it’s described as “a queer Midsommar Night’s Dream”). Watch the Alex Cantouris-directed video below.www.undertheradarmag.com