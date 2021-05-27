Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love”

Hey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, a white girl in a Hispanic world here to bring you some music to spice up your playlist. I mean, school is out so it is officially summer, and adding these NEW and HOT Latin songs is the best way to refresh your playlist. Listen, you don't need to know Spanish to vibe with these songs. I live in Miami, but when I go home to Minnesota and I play any songs like this around my friends, it never fails they start asking questions and want to add it to their own list as well. Its been a really fun few weeks of new music, so let's get started!