Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth London trio Girl Ray have shared a brand new song, the near eight-minute long “Give Me Your Love,” via a video for it. Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip produced the song and it definitely sports a more dance club-ready vibe and a Hot Chip influence. The video is inspired by the film Midsommar (or specifically, it’s described as “a queer Midsommar Night’s Dream”). Watch the Alex Cantouris-directed video below.

www.undertheradarmag.com
