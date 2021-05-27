Cancel
Public Hearing Notice: 2020 Urban Water Management Plan

svwd.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotts Valley Water District & San Lorenzo Valley Water District 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Contingency Plan. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Scotts Valley Water District (SVWD) on June 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., as part of a regularly scheduled SVWD Board of Directors (Board) meeting.

www.svwd.org
