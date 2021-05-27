Public Hearing Notice: 2020 Urban Water Management Plan

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. or later, virtually on Zoom. The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit comment regarding amendments to the Land Use Code (LUC) Article 9, Sections 9.1 (Common Procedure), 9.2 (Text and Zoning Map Amendments), 9.4 (Preliminary Plat), 9.5 (Final Plat), 9.7 (Minor Record Survey), 9.9 (Plat Amendments and Exemption Plats), 9.11 (Conditional Use Permits), 9.13 (Appeals of Administrative Decisions), and 9.14 (Variances). All interested parties should plan to attend electronically, and instructions to participate via Zoom will be provided on the meeting agenda. The proposed LUC amendments may be viewed at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at www.grandcountyutah.net in the Agenda Center, as part of the Planning Commission packet.