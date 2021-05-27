Justine Seymour interview: ‘The Mosquito Coast’ costume designer
“All the wardrobe had to be really broken down and had to look old, but well looked after,” reveals costume designer Justine Seymour about the specific challenges of her contemporary costume design on Apple TV Plus’ new seven-episode drama series “The Mosquito Coast.” The principle cast spend much of the series on the run, so the clothing had to reflect that in a nuanced way, as their look gets progressively more disheveled, dirty and worn. Watch our exclusive video interview with Seymour above.www.goldderby.com