Justine Seymour interview: ‘The Mosquito Coast’ costume designer

From series creator Neil Cross (Luther) and adapted from the best-selling novel written by Paul Theroux, the Apple TV+ original series The Mosquito Coast (which has already been picked up for a second season) follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a radical and resourceful idealist who takes his already off the grid family on the run to Mexico. With the US government after them and possible dangers lurking around every corner, the Fox family will be pushed to the limit with their survival at stake.