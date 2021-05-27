Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Justine Seymour interview: ‘The Mosquito Coast’ costume designer

By Emmy Noms: Predictions by Editors
goldderby.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All the wardrobe had to be really broken down and had to look old, but well looked after,” reveals costume designer Justine Seymour about the specific challenges of her contemporary costume design on Apple TV Plus’ new seven-episode drama series “The Mosquito Coast.” The principle cast spend much of the series on the run, so the clothing had to reflect that in a nuanced way, as their look gets progressively more disheveled, dirty and worn. Watch our exclusive video interview with Seymour above.

www.goldderby.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Wyatt
Person
Peter Weir
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Neil Cross
Person
Paul Theroux
Person
Gabriel Bateman
Person
Melissa George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Design#Apple Tv Plus#Cross#Goodwill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rafe Spall Joins Natalie Portman & Mary-Louise Parker In HBO Films’ ‘The Days Of Abandonment’

Rafe Spall, who has starred in Apple TV+’s Trying and The Big Short, is to star in HBO Films’ The Days Of Abandonment alongside Natalie Portman and Mary-Louise Parker. The television movie is based on Elena Ferrante’s novel and comes from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA Films, Maven Screen Media, Len Amato’s Crash & Salvage and Fandango. Ferrante also serves as an executive producer.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Mosquito Coast Review: The Glass Sandwich (Season 1 Episode 7)

The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Episode 7, “The Glass Sandwich,” brings the AppleTV+ thriller to an uneven conclusion that basically requires viewers to wait for the series’s second season for even the most basic answers to the questions its raised. Truthfully, I’m not sure when or why I personally started...
TV SeriesCollider

Melissa George on 'The Mosquito Coast', Why the Casting Process Never Gets Easier, and Still Getting Fan-Hate From 'Alias'

From series creator Neil Cross (Luther) and adapted from the best-selling novel written by Paul Theroux, the Apple TV+ original series The Mosquito Coast (which has already been picked up for a second season) follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a radical and resourceful idealist who takes his already off the grid family on the run to Mexico. With the US government after them and possible dangers lurking around every corner, the Fox family will be pushed to the limit with their survival at stake.
TV ShowsCNET

The best TV shows on Apple TV Plus, from The Mosquito Coast to Ted Lasso

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV. The good news: It's got some big names and some absolutely barnburner TV shows, from the first season of The Mosquito Coast to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso and Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Apple TV+ renews The Mosquito Coast for second season

The Justin Theroux and Melissa George-led The Mosquito Coast is set to return for a second season, with THR reporting that Apple TV+ has renewed the TV adaptation of the 1981 novel by Theroux’s uncle Paul Theroux. “The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world,...
TV SeriesSFGate

'The Mosquito Coast' Director and Melissa George on Revealing Margot's Agency

In the two versions of “The Mosquito Coast” that came before the Apple TV Plus drama (the 1981 novel and the 1986 film adaptation), the character of Allie Fox’s wife and mother to his children was just that and that alone: a wife and mother. But the series, which is being treated as a prequel to the events in the novel, rather than a straight adaptation, puts her in the driver’s seat.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Ending, Explained

Apple TV+’s ‘The Mosquito Coast’ follows the Fox family’s gritty adventure through Latin America after their lives in America are uprooted by their intrepid inventor father, Allie. The adventure drama series, which takes inspiration from Paul Theroux’s novel of the same name, is a breathless sequence of capers that the family narrowly survives, all the while heading to Allie’s much-touted but as of yet unknown, off-grid paradise.
MoviesPosted by
FMX 94.5

Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon. Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right...
CelebritiesIndiewire

Justin Theroux on the Two Ineffable Looks That Bookend ‘The Mosquito Coast’

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “The Mosquito Coast” Season 1, including the finale. The video above is produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia.]. Savvy viewers of “The Mosquito Coast” likely noticed how showrunner Neil Cross chose to bookend his first season, but that doesn’t mean...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Mark Friedberg interview: ‘The Underground Railroad’ production designer

“It really feels like we made eight features,” admits Emmy winner Mark Friedberg, the production designer on Barry Jenkins‘ 10-episode limited series “The Underground Railroad,” which is based on Colson Whitehead‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Friedberg sheds light on his collaboration with writer-creator-director Jenkins, on how this show isn’t thematically exclusive to its 1850 period setting, and on two of the story’s most consequential set pieces.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Grace Alie interview: ‘PEN15’ production designer

“Anna’s clear phone,” responds Grace Alie, the production designer for Hulu’s comedy “PEN15,” when asked which item she found most personally gratifying to add to the set. “I wanted one as a kid so bad and never got one. There are a lot of nostalgic, old things that I pulled from my childhood. There’s a beaded dolphin lamp in Maya’s room that was my sister’s.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Dot

Disney is selling ‘Cruella’ outfits without paying the film’s Oscar-winning costume designer

As with all Disney movies, there’s a ton of merchandise for Cruella. And since it’s a film about the fashion industry, that merch includes a collaboration with a pricy fashion label. Rag & Bone’s Cruella collection includes outfits inspired by the film, following Cruella’s red, black, and white color scheme. It’s also earning serious criticism from Hollywood costume designers because Disney failed to consult (or pay) the film’s original designer for these remixes of her work.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Mayes C. Rubeo (‘WandaVision’ costume designer): Growing up on American sitcoms inspired her designs [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m a visual person, so all of these costumes and designs got into my head,” reveals Oscar-nominated costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo (“Jojo Rabbit”) about the ambitious scope and sheer volume of genres, periods, looks and styles that she designed on Marvel’s Disney+ limited series phenomenon “WandaVision.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Variety

‘Rutherford Falls’ Team Talks Importance of Native Authenticity, Beading in Costume Design

Costume designer Kirston Mann admits she felt like an outsider when it came to working on Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls.”. Although she has countless other television credits, including executive producer Mike Schur’s previous comedies “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place,” working with traditional Native materials and designs was new for the veteran crew member. Luckily, though, she had an expert in writer and actor Jana Schmieding, who stars as Reagan in the series. Schmieding is Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux and passionate about bringing her culture on-screen, as well as working with Native artisans behind-the-scenes.