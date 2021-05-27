TV animation panel: ‘Archer,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Solar Opposites’

Get your butts ready! Bob's Burgers and Sub Pop Records have released details on the upcoming second full album from the hit adult animation and its 90 songs of pure fun. The full list of songs with titles, seen below, has fans traveling through some favorite moments and episodes for their favorite characters of Bob's Burgers. The songs chosen range from Seasons 7 through 9. Sub Pop Records has the album available for pre-order on their website ahead of the August 20threlease date. The iconic and recognizable voices of the Belcher family and some memorable recurring guest stars can all be heard, from Tiffany Haddish to Todrick Hall.