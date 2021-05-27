Cancel
TV animation panel: ‘Archer,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Solar Opposites’

Cover picture for the articleWhen speaking with several of the most prominent names in television animation, it’s extremely interesting to hear how they became a part of animated programming. Gold Derby recently got to put this question, and others, to Casey Willis (“Archer”), Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett (“Big Mouth”), Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (“Bob’s Burgers” and “The Great North”), Patrick Schumacker (“Harley Quinn”) and Mike McMahan (“Solar Opposites”) during our recent “Meet the Experts” panel. Watch the lively group panel above with these seven creative geniuses. Click on each person’s name above to be taken to their individual interview.

