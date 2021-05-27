Cancel
Lorraine Toussaint interview: ‘The Equalizer’

By Emmy Noms: Predictions by Editors
goldderby.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorraine Toussaint is enjoying playing her free-spirited character Aunt Vi on the new CBS reboot of “The Equalizer.” In the high-stakes world that the show’s vigilante protagonist Robyn (Queen Latifah) inhabits, Aunt Vi is a calming force, serving as a caretaker to Robyn’s daughter back home where all three live together. Over time we discover that Aunt Vi has lived a full life, with a bohemian sense of style and a wealth of wisdom. “She’s the character I wish I had in my life when I was growing up, someone that I could fearlessly ask questions and get real answers,” says Toussaint in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. Watch the full interview above.

MoviesHouston Chronicle

Rita Moreno is the star of this frank, funny and occasionally foulmouthed documentary

So says Rita Moreno about the hoopla surrounding an upcoming birthday, in the opening seconds of a new documentary about the Puerto Rican-born actress, dancer and singer (except she uses a less printable, more colorful synonym for baloney). Her comment sets the tone for what turns out to be a funny, occasionally foul-mouthed and almost startlingly frank portrait of the 89-year-old performer, who anchors "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" with excerpts from a long, sit-down interview in which she discusses, with refreshing candor, a laundry list of topics.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo to Produce and Star in ‘The Rose’ Remake for Searchlight

Cynthia Erivo has set up a remake of the Bette Midler-starring film “The Rose,” signing on to produce and star in the new movie for Searchlight. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee will take on the title role in the musical romantic drama, which follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those who surround her. But while the new production will pay homage to the classic film, Erivo’s take on the story is said to “put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

TV Stars Opening up about Why They Quit Successful TV Shows

Some actors leave a show after their contracts are up, while others disappear, leaving the writers scrambling. Whatever the case, the show must go on. Sophie Bush's departure from "Chicago P.D." after season 4 made headlines in May 2017, and in a December 2018 interview, the actress stated that she left because of what she learned.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

NCIS Lines Up The Good Wife Star ... to Replace Mark Harmon?!

While NCIS has been renewed for Season 19, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the series. NCIS Season 18 concluded with Gibbs in danger after a boat blew up. Now, the hit CBS series is said to be bringing a TV legend into the fold in the form of Gary Cole.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Fatherhood’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Kevin Hart Movie

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Netflix came prepared with Fatherhood, a new Kevin Hart movie that’s sure to get the waterworks going. Based on a true story of a recently widowed father, Matthew Logelin—who wrote about his experience raising his daughter alone in his 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love—this movie is a more serious role for Hart. But the comedian still brings his humor to his version of Matt, who is trying to navigate the struggles of being a single father.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Sarah Paulson interview: ‘Ratched’

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson took on one of the most iconic roles in movie history this season in “Ratched,” a prequel series to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that follows Nurse Mildred Ratched. While this marks the latest in Paulson’s collaborations with mega-producer Ryan Murphy, it is also new territory for her, as she will be playing the character over the course of multiple seasons as opposed to just one. The actress is still a little bit surprised at herself for agreeing to the role. “What moron wants to take on a role played by a great actress who won an Oscar for the performance, and you think, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a crack at that?'” quips Paulson in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “That’s just some kind of dope on a rope, but that apparently is me.” Watch the video webchat above.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Kim Johnson's Novel 'This Is My America' to Get TV Adaptation on HBO Max

Erik Feig’s Picturestart has acquired the television rights to develop and produce an adaptation of Kim Johnson’s award-winning fiction novel “This Is My America” with Fake Empire for HBO Max. Jessica Watson, co-producer of the upcoming Freeform series “Single Drunk Female” from producers Jenni Konner and Leslye Headland, will write the script and executive produce.
TV SeriesSheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Although Vinny was run down and left for dead, portrayer Joe LoCicero will be making another appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. And while we’re pretty sure the drug-dearler-turned-lab-tech isn’t about to rise from the grave — that’s not really this soap’s style — expect what happens next week to set in motion some very big events for several characters.
Worldiharare.com

‘Ndinyengeiwo Girl’ Lorraine Guyo Bags A Role In A NetFlix Film

‘Ndinyengeiwo Girl’ Lorraine Guyo Bags A Role In A NetFlix Film. Social media personality Lorraine Guyo of the “Ndinyengeiwo” fame has bagged a role in a South African Netflix film. Lorraine Guyo is set to star as Candy in the upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Bad Bishop’. Becky Casting Agency announced...
TV SeriesThe Day

Sitcom wives are a tired trope, but Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' is flipping the script

Imagine a sitcom. It's easy. There's the laugh track and the high-key lighting. The husband, dense and loud, drinking a beer on the couch while simultaneously sucking all the air out of the room. His wife stands behind or beside him, at the ready for whatever her husband needs. Conjuring these images — scenes perhaps left over from childhoods spent by a television — we never wonder what happens when the wife walks out of the picture. Where does she go? What does she think? Who is she? What does she need?
Musickhqa.com

Queen Latifah to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards

WASHINGTON(SBG) - At the 2021 BET Awards, hip hop legend and actress Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 BET Awards will honor many stars in Black culture. Among those being honored at this year's award show will be Queen Latifah, a pioneer, and icon in hip-hop.
Books & LiteratureHistory News Network

"Black Spartacus: The Epic Life of Toussaint Louverture" by Sudhir Hazareesingh wins Wolfson Prize

The Haitian Revolution began in the French Caribbean colony of Saint-Domingue with a slave revolt in August 1791, and culminated a dozen years later in the proclamation of the world’s first independent black state. Toussaint Louverture, himself a former slave, became the leader of the colony, the commander of its republican army and eventually its governor. During the course of his extraordinary life he confronted some of the dominant forces of his age – slavery, settler colonialism, imperialism and racial hierarchy. Treacherously seized by Napoleon’s invading army in 1802, he died in a fortress in France.