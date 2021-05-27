Lorraine Toussaint interview: ‘The Equalizer’
Lorraine Toussaint is enjoying playing her free-spirited character Aunt Vi on the new CBS reboot of “The Equalizer.” In the high-stakes world that the show’s vigilante protagonist Robyn (Queen Latifah) inhabits, Aunt Vi is a calming force, serving as a caretaker to Robyn’s daughter back home where all three live together. Over time we discover that Aunt Vi has lived a full life, with a bohemian sense of style and a wealth of wisdom. “She’s the character I wish I had in my life when I was growing up, someone that I could fearlessly ask questions and get real answers,” says Toussaint in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. Watch the full interview above.www.goldderby.com