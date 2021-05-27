Thuso Mbedu interview: ‘The Underground Railroad’

On Sunday, April 25, what has been the most bizarre, yet uneventful awards season officially comes to a close with the 93rd annual Academy Awards. The show will take place in person (for the most part) at the Dolby Theater, with only nominee’s present. The show is once again, host-less, so you can expect it to be one of the most boring ceremonies to date between the lackluster nominees and limited amount of presenter’s unless the predictable winners end up not winning. This is the only awards season I have ever predicted that I am glad to be finished with, but I think we can all blame COVID-19 for that. Here are my predictions for what/who will win, could win, and deserves to win in the major categories this Sunday. Cheers to the end of Zoom awards season!