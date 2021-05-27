Thuso Mbedu interview: ‘The Underground Railroad’

Cancel
Cover picture for the article“I had to completely unlearn so that I could completely receive what the truth actually was,” two-time International Emmy Award nominee Thuso Mbedu admits about preparing to star in “The Underground Railroad.” The 10-episode limited series for Amazon Prime is based on Colson Whitehead‘s 2016 novel of the same name. It follows her character Cora, a slave in the southeastern United States during the 19th century who makes a bid for freedom from slaveholding Georgia and takes possession of her personhood. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), the actress gets into the specifics of her extensive preparation process for this role and what this project meant to her.

