NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce its first Shareholder Update in 5 Years. Recently, the Company was reinstated with the Secretary of State of Florida, allowing the Company to actively participate in new business and engage its Transfer Agent to bring the past due account current in its financial obligations. These are the first, and most important steps the Company can take in order to apply to otcmarkets.com, for OTCIQ access and subscription services, to become current in its annual and quarterly filings.