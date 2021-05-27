Jack Quaid interview: ‘The Boys’

“He’s always in danger. He cannot catch a break!” Jack Quaid jokes about playing Hughie Campbell on “The Boys,” an average Joe turned unlikely vigilante in a world in which iconic superheroes have a chokehold on society. “Everyone’s going to doubt him, but when push comes to shove, he’s the only Boy to actually kill a supe,” he says proudly. “He may not be the most capable, but he’s arguably had the most impact!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Quaid above.