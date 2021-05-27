Child's Play: A Wellesley Basement Is Revamped with Wonder

A Wellesley basement is transformed into a kids’ play sanctuary, complete with smart storage. Designer Nicole Hirsch (nicolehirschinteriors.com) had a tall task from her Wellesley clients, who have four children under the age of 10: make a basement activity space as gorgeous as it is functional. “The most important piece was to hide away unsightly clutter,” says Hirsch, who is also renowned in the Boston area for her contemporary designs in every room of the home. “Having organized, functional storage allows kids to enjoy their toys more. It keeps a basement from looking like a hot mess all the time. It was also important to make this toy storage visually bold and sleek.”