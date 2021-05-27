Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellesley, MA

Child's Play: A Wellesley Basement Is Revamped with Wonder

By Michael McCarthy
mlbostoncommon.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wellesley basement is transformed into a kids’ play sanctuary, complete with smart storage. Designer Nicole Hirsch (nicolehirschinteriors.com) had a tall task from her Wellesley clients, who have four children under the age of 10: make a basement activity space as gorgeous as it is functional. “The most important piece was to hide away unsightly clutter,” says Hirsch, who is also renowned in the Boston area for her contemporary designs in every room of the home. “Having organized, functional storage allows kids to enjoy their toys more. It keeps a basement from looking like a hot mess all the time. It was also important to make this toy storage visually bold and sleek.”

mlbostoncommon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Wellesley, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Creative Works#The Toys#Kartell#Nicole Hirsch Media#Designers Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."