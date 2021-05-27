Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong, IA

Mayo Clinic Locations are Closing

kkoj.com
 22 days ago

After an in-depth evaluation, Mayo Clinic Health System has decided not to reopen its clinics in Armstrong, Iowa, as well as Lake Crystal, Sherburn, Trimont and Truman, Minnesota. These clinics are now permanently closed. These part-time clinics had been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff who had been providing care at these clinics prior to COVID-19 were redeployed to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Mankato or St. James and they will continue their employment. Patients will continue to see their care provider at one of these nearby clinics.

www.kkoj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Lake Crystal, MN
City
Armstrong, IA
State
Minnesota State
City
Fairmont, MN
City
Sherburn, MN
Local
Iowa Health
City
Truman, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic Health System#Health Clinics#Trimont#Md#Express Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."