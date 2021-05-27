Mayo Clinic Locations are Closing

After an in-depth evaluation, Mayo Clinic Health System has decided not to reopen its clinics in Armstrong, Iowa, as well as Lake Crystal, Sherburn, Trimont and Truman, Minnesota. These clinics are now permanently closed. These part-time clinics had been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff who had been providing care at these clinics prior to COVID-19 were redeployed to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Mankato or St. James and they will continue their employment. Patients will continue to see their care provider at one of these nearby clinics.