Rain delay, Atlanta no match for Red Sox on this night

The Boston Red Sox (40-27) will battle the Atlanta Braves (30-33) in Game 1 of a quick two-game set at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Boston ended up splitting the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays after a 2-1 victory in the finale on Monday. The Red Sox also won the opener at 6-5 on Friday while losing 2nd & 3rd installments at 2-7 on Saturday and 18-4 on Sunday. In their recent win, starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed three hits and zero earned runs with one walk granted but struck out four Toronto batters in 6.2 innings pitched. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts led the charge for Boston with a team-high 74 hits, a batting average of .325, and an on-base percentage of .384. The third Baseman led the Red Sox with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. The team landed a total of 81 home runs in 66 games this season.