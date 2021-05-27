Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rain delay, Atlanta no match for Red Sox on this night

MetroWest Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Midnight came and went by the time this two-game set between the Red Sox and Braves finished early Thursday morning. A rain delay of nearly three hours wasn’t enough to clear the skies in the Back Bay. Intensifying precipitation began falling again prior to Matt Andriese taking the mound for the top of the ninth inning. Some 100 fans remained in the Fenway Park seats and the grounds crew scurried about the infield, dropping bags of drying agent over the dirt and raking it in.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Andriese
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Baseball Games#The Red Sox#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Hitless in return

Verdugo (back) went 0-for-5 in Thursday's 12-8 win over Houston. The outfielder was the only one of Boston's starting nine to come up empty Thursday. Fruitless efforts have been rare for Verdugo this year. He's slashing. 285/.343/.458 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 36 runs scored and four stolen bases across 236 plate appearances. He's battled back tightness recently, so he could be given further rest if the injury flares up again.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Greinke, Astros to face Rodriguez, Red Sox

Houston Astros (35-26, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -105, Astros -111; over/under...
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado starting for Astros against Red Sox

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Maldonado will catch Zack Greinke and bat eighth after being held out of Wednesday's lineup. Garrett Stubbs should be available off the bench Thursday. numberFire’s models project...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Stripling, Blue Jays to take on Richards, Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -133, Blue...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox at Braves Series Preview

The Braves this year have been a disappointment, never quite finding their footing, but the talent on this roster is still very dangerous. Down. The Braves had been looking like they were ready to right this ship for the early part of this month, but then things have started to trend back downhill more recently. They did win their last game on Sunday, but that was preceded by a four-game losing streak.
MLBbettingpros.com

Astros look for road sweep of the Red Sox

The Houston Astros have won the first two games of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox by a combined score of 15-4. Tonight, the Astros look for the sweep in a battle of starting pitchers going in opposite directions. Betting Impact:. The Astros are -114 moneyline favorites, per...
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Rally For Second Straight Night, Walk Off on Blue Jays

Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. Verdugo’s single was his third hit of the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto’s 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season. The Blue Jays opened a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning. But the Red Sox scored three in the bottom half and tied it on Christian Arroyo’s towering solo home run onto Lansdowne Street in the eighth.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread LXIX: Red Sox at Royals

The Royals snapped their most recent losing streak last night, but given that their stretch of poor play extends beyond just the six-game losing streak it would behoove them to string a few wins in a row before losing another. They face the Red Sox again today. The Red Sox are a tough opponent, but the Royals beat them last night, so who knows.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals beat Red Sox Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 for only their second win in their last 13 games. Kansas City trailed 1-0 before Mondesi’s third-inning...
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Astros extend their dominance of Red Sox

No member of the current Red Sox rotation will emerge unscathed against the Astros this season. Houston now owns victories in games started by all five Boston pitchers. Nathan Eovaldi was the last to fall victim on Wednesday night. The 11 hits allowed by Eovaldi in 5⅔ innings were his...
MLBMLB

Red Sox treat raucous fans to wild victory

BOSTON -- In one wild Thursday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox stopped getting pushed around by the Astros and put together perhaps their most entertaining performance of 2021, salvaging the finale of a three-game series with a much-needed 12-8 victory. With an electric crowd of 23,378 making their...
MLBtheScore

Red Sox survive wild night at Fenway to beat Astros

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer, Christian Arroyo had a three-run drive and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a pair of dropped balls in a five-run sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros 12-8 Thursday night, avoiding a three-game sweep. Right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped...
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Red Sox fall to Astros again

No member of the current Red Sox rotation will emerge unscathed against the Astros this season. Houston now owns victories in games started by all five Boston pitchers. Nathan Eovaldi was the last to fall victim on Wednesday night. The 11 hits allowed by Eovaldi in 5 2/3 innings were his most conceded in a Red Sox uniform. Only once in his career has he given up more, and that came all the way back in an August 2013 pounding with the Marlins against the Giants.
MLBredsoxlife.com

Eovaldi stops the bleeding for the Red Sox

Nathan Eovaldi had clearly seen enough. Five home runs allowed on Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays, followed by eight more home runs in an 18-4 drubbing, both at Fenway Park. Eovaldi (pictured) took the mound Monday night faced with the task of slowing down an offense...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves 6/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox (40-27) will battle the Atlanta Braves (30-33) in Game 1 of a quick two-game set at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Boston ended up splitting the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays after a 2-1 victory in the finale on Monday. The Red Sox also won the opener at 6-5 on Friday while losing 2nd & 3rd installments at 2-7 on Saturday and 18-4 on Sunday. In their recent win, starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed three hits and zero earned runs with one walk granted but struck out four Toronto batters in 6.2 innings pitched. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts led the charge for Boston with a team-high 74 hits, a batting average of .325, and an on-base percentage of .384. The third Baseman led the Red Sox with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. The team landed a total of 81 home runs in 66 games this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Returns, homers

Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and another RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 win over Atlanta. Renfroe was back in the starting lineup after getting a breather Monday. He went back-to-back with Rafael Devers in the first inning for his eighth homer and first in 14 games. He's settled into a regular role now that his bat heated up. In April, he started 18 of 28 games and batted .167 with a .485 OPS. Once May rolled around, Renfroe began hitting with more regularity (.319 and .938), solidifying his presence in the lineup. He's started 37 of the last 40 games.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES OPEN UP HOMESTAND WITH LOSS TO BOSTON RED SOX

The Atlanta Braves opened a six-game homestand with a loss to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 10-8 on Tuesday night in the first outing of a two game interleague set at Truist Park. It was a tough night for Atlanta’s starting pitcher Tucker Davidson, who gave...
MLBchatsports.com

June 15: Red Sox vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Tuesday where they will begin a six-game homestand with a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta split a two-game series in Fenway a couple of weeks ago. Tucker Davidson will be on the mound for Atlanta while Boston will counter with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.