'School's out forever'

• One of the most gorgeous as well as delightful events in the annals of high school festivities in recent years was the Junior-Senior Banquet held at the Kendallville High School Auditorium. The occasion was unique from the fact that the auditorium was decorated and arranged in the form of a giant ocean liner and the program carried out was in keeping with the decorations. Robert Carter, in the role of sea captain, was toastmaster and the address of welcome was given by Helen Eshelman, as hostess. The response was given by Robert Steckley, in the role of mate. A group of six boys, including Edmund Walter, Clair Scarlett, Harold Hosler, Arthur Stockton, Robnert Carter and Rex Munk presented a series of sea songs. A speech was given by L.D. Baker in the role of a stowaway and the pirate dance was given by Theresa Steckley, Barbara Love and Margaret Keilner. The Grand March was led by Helen Eshelman, president of the junior class and Kenneth Munk and Robert Steckley, president of the senior class and Catherine Kirkdorfer.