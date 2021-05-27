Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. STATEMENT by Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding increasing protections for home care workers (SB340):. The Culinary Union supports Senate Bill 340 because we strongly believe that all workers should be treated with dignity and respect, and are proud to support home care workers who are organizing to have a voice on-the-job. Many home care workers are women of color who earn low wages and have no health care themselves, while they are providing essential health care for our loved ones, seniors and individuals with disabilities, that needs to change.