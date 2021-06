Phase one of MLB’s All-Star fan vote gets underway today and with eight weeks of the 2021 season in the rearview mirror, the players worthy of a trip to Denver for the Midsummer Classic are starting to separate themselves from the pack. The players who are still struggling are running out of time to claim a “slow start”. The guys who jumped out of the gate hot and have kept it rolling are no longer the beneficiaries of small sample sizes – Memorial Day has passed us and we’re in the thick of it now, folks.