Dutch Court Rules Oil Giant Shell Must Cut Carbon Emissions By 45% By 2030

 20 days ago

So now Shell actually has to do what they have been promising. The green-washing dream has to become reality. That is, if Shell also looses the appeal they are going to make. Shell has been pretending to want to become greener for a long time, but it has never been convincing. A long time ago they used to own Shell Solar in Helmond (that was before 2000), but it didnt make enough money. They started selling green electricity from offshore wind, but stopped it seen after (2004) because it didnt make enough money. They participated in development of a solar farm at A59 in the Netherlands, but this year they've withdrawn from it this year, because it didnt make enough money. So the court ordering Shell to be less spoiled about the financial returns is a good thing.

Economy
Industry
Scotland
Energy Industry
Netherlands
Environmentmissouribusinessalert.com

Evergy targets zero net carbon emissions by 2045

Evergy, Kansas’ biggest energy utility, has promised zero net carbon emissions by 2045, the AP reports. Evergy has 600,000 customers in Missouri. Environmentalists say the deadline is too late, while others worry about an increase in energy costs. Evergy’s 2020 generation capacity was mostly through coal and natural gas, along...
Industryjusticenewsflash.com

Global shipping summit on carbon emissions held at sea

The goal of shipping’s global regulator is to reach a consensus this week on measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which will keep the possibility of a transformative international pollution tax on the industry alive. Major shipping companies such as Maersk, CMA CGM, and COSCO, as well as commodity traders...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell Aims to Step Up Energy Transition after Landmark Court Ruling

New emerging realities for Royal Dutch Shell that had a plan to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030, however, it was not deemed sufficient by the court and the target must be increased to 45% by 2030. RDS will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts following a landmark Dutch court ruling last month,
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Equinor to spend more on renewables as oil output rises

Equinor will speed up investments in renewable energy and low carbon solutions as new oil and gas comes onstream ahead of peak production in 2026, the company said as the pressure mounts to prove it can adapt to a greener future. The majority state-owned Norwegian company said it would dedicate...
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Electric cooperatives report lower carbon dioxide emissions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Electric cooperatives recently released data showing a decline in the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) released to generate the electricity they provide to 1.5 million South Carolinians. Between 2005 and 2020, their CO2 emissions dropped by 41%, far surpassing the national 17% reduction target used by the...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

GE Renewable Energy and LafargeHolcim agree to develop circular wind industry

GE Renewable Energy and LafargeHolcim have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore circular economy solutions using materials from decommissioned wind turbines. The companies are exploring new ways of recycling wind blades, as well as how wind turbine blades can be turned into sustainable construction materials to build new wind farms.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

EU/UK hydrogen supply to surpass demand by 2050

LONDON (ICIS)--European and UK green and blue hydrogen supply could exceed projected demand by 2050, said market participants at European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) event on 15 June. The EU and UK hydrogen demand is expected to be on average 2,150-750TWh corresponding to 20-25% of EU and UK final energy consumption...
Industrytechnonu.com

Shell reconsiders its US operations due to lack of room for maneuver

Ben van Beurden has to think about things that he really wouldn’t want to think about. The CEO of Royal Dutch Shell could sell the oil extraction activities that the Anglo-Dutch oil company owns in Texas. It is the first sign of a major rethinking that has been pending since last month.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

ABB to supply power converters for Dogger Bank

ABB’s medium voltage converters will play a vital role in one of the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The converters are ABB’s first major order under its Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA) with GE Renewable Energy. A total of 95 PCS6000 medium voltage converters will be installed in GE’s Haliade-X 13-MW wind turbines. Currently, the most powerful offshore wind turbines in the world, they are destined to produce 1.2 GW of power in the first phase of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm.
IndustryInsurance Journal

Danish Wind Giant Finds Unique Solution for Cable Problem Affecting Offshore Farms

The world’s biggest developer of offshore wind farms has come up with a unique solution to a potentially expensive problem. Denmark’s Orsted A/S is working on a plan to send divers to the sea floor to place a cover over damaged cables that connect from its offshore wind turbines, potentially saving it from repairs that could cost as much as 3 billion Danish kroner ($489 million).
Industryetftrends.com

The Role of Carbon Derivatives Markets in Emission Reduction

Derivatives markets can play an important role in facilitating a low-carbon economy transition, but regulators must be vigilant to ensure that climate change does not threaten market stability, said Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in recent public remarks. His keynote address was wide-ranging and...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

The one big thing Shell needs to do in order to cut emissions

A Dutch court ruled that Shell’s emissions targets aren’t “concrete.” This is what the oil giant must do in order to achieve a viable plan to reduce emissions and meet clean energy targets. Shell disagrees with the Dutch court. On May 26, a court in the Netherlands ordered Royal Dutch...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Shell mulls sale of Permian acreage

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the U.S., a possible sale that could raise as much as $10 billion, according to Reuters. The potential sale could include all of Shell’s 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin, Reuters reported citing unidentified...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Shell Looks to Unload Permian Basin Assets

The Permian Basin has been a massive growth driver for the oil and gas industry, but Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) is joining a number of its peers in looking to exit its U.S. shale assets. A Reuters report on Sunday indicates the energy giant could be eyeing a sale of...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Oil Major Mulls Drastic Move In The U.S. After Climate Ruling

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) is reportedly considering selling its shale assets in the Permian Basin as the industry faces pressure to address climate change. Shell stock rose. The Anglo-Dutch oil company's deliberations include a sale of part or all of its 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin, sources told Reuters. The assets could be worth more than $10 billion, according to the sources. The area accounted for 6% of Shell's production output last year.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Oil major BP targets Norwegian offshore wind

BP has joined a consortium of Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to develop offshore wind projects off Norway’s south-west coast. Each company will hold an equal share in the development consortium bidding to develop projects in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea. Wind farms in Sørlige...
Environmentdnyuz.com

Swiss voters look set to reject law to help cut carbon emissions

Swiss voters look set to reject a new law which would help the country meet its goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, according to early indications by national broadcaster SRF on Sunday. Projections showed 51% of voters had voted against the new CO2 law in a nationwide referendum...