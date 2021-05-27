Dutch Court Rules Oil Giant Shell Must Cut Carbon Emissions By 45% By 2030

So now Shell actually has to do what they have been promising. The green-washing dream has to become reality. That is, if Shell also looses the appeal they are going to make. Shell has been pretending to want to become greener for a long time, but it has never been convincing. A long time ago they used to own Shell Solar in Helmond (that was before 2000), but it didnt make enough money. They started selling green electricity from offshore wind, but stopped it seen after (2004) because it didnt make enough money. They participated in development of a solar farm at A59 in the Netherlands, but this year they've withdrawn from it this year, because it didnt make enough money. So the court ordering Shell to be less spoiled about the financial returns is a good thing.