It's time for the 2021 CMT Music Awards! The big night meant country music's biggest stars were dressed to the nines, but who scored a fashion hit and who landed themselves on the miss list? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst style moments of the night, starting with Kelsea Ballerini! The singer opted for hot pink leather on the CMT Music Awards red carpet, rocking this top and high-waisted trouser combination in the shiny shade from LaQuan Smith. She also adding strappy matching sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and subtle small braids in her long beachy waves. Keep reading to see more of the hits and misses of the night…