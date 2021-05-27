Cancel
US Wind deploys floating lidar buoy in Maryland lease area

By Tom Russell
4coffshore.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland-based offshore wind developer US Wind, Inc. (US Wind) has announced the deployment of a meteorological and oceanographic (metocean) buoy to collect wind and marine life data off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean Tech Services, LLC (OTS) has been engaged to provide turnkey data services from the system,...

www.4coffshore.com
Maryland StatePosted by
DCist

Maryland To Begin Winding Down Mass Vaccination Sites

Mass vaccination centers in Maryland are beginning a “phased demobilization” process as the state begins to shift vaccinations to mobile clinics and community-based providers, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. Several locations will stop providing first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the coming weeks, transitioning to second doses...
U.S. Politicswindpowerengineering.com

Federal government opens New York/New Jersey waters to offshore wind development leases

In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of installing 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior today announced a proposed sale for offshore wind development on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the New York Bight – an area of shallow waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. This would be the first competitive offshore wind lease sale for the Biden-Harris administration. The proposed lease areas have the potential to unlock over 7 GW of offshore wind energy, powering more than 2.6 million homes and supporting thousands of new jobs.
Energy Industrybaconsrebellion.com

What Dominion Has Learned From Its Experimental Wind Turbines

Dominion Energy spent $300 million to erect the two wind turbines now standing about 27 miles off the Virginia coast, a sum that could never be justified by the 12 megawatts of generating capacity they add to the grid— enough to power only 3,000 homes. The real benefit will come later, when Dominion builds a proposed 180-turbine wind farm expected to generate 2,640 megawatts of capacity, enough to power up to 600,000 homes, at a projected cost of $7.8 billion.
POTUSWashington Post

U.S. to auction leases for 8 wind power sites off New York and New Jersey

The United States plans to auction leases for eight wind power sites in the shallow stretch of the Atlantic between New York’s Long Island and New Jersey. The proposed sites offer the potential for as much as 7 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 2.6 million homes, the Interior Department said in a statement Friday.
California StateTree Hugger

Newsom Eyes Floating Wind Farms Off California Coast

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to expedite the construction of commercial wind energy farms along the Pacific Coast that will rely on cutting-edge floating wind turbines to produce green energy. Newsom wants to focus on two areas: Morro Bay, in California’s central coast, which could potentially host 380 floating wind...
Congress & CourtsNational Audubon Society

Legislation Would Strengthen Funding Streams for Coastal Restoration By Sharing Revenue from Offshore Wind

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. (WASHINGTON) June 17, 2021 – New bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate today would change current policy to allow states to share in the revenue generated by offshore wind projects located in federal waters for the first time, and dedicate that funding to coastal restoration. The bill would also strengthen funding for coastal restoration that comes from oil and gas revenue by enhancing the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2016.
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Top Three Considerations for Leasing to Cannabis Businesses in Tri-State NY Area

In what is sure to be a watershed moment for the young cannabis industry, the market for legalized adult use marijuana will likely be opening in the tri-state area sometime this year. With the passage of legalization in New Jersey on Feb. 22 and New York on March 31, and with Connecticut (and Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Rhode Island) not far behind, cannabis businesses will soon be sprouting up throughout the region, bringing with them billions of dollars in retail sales.
AgricultureKearney Hub

Key tools for state’s conservation

ABOUT THE AUTHORS: Dr. Anne Hubbard, board chair emeritus, and Dr. Jim Armitage, Dr. Richard Fruehling and Ron Schaefer wrote this essay on behalf of the executive committee of The Nature Conservancy’s Board of Trustees. The Nature Conservancy is a conservation organization and private landowner in Nebraska with more than 5,000 member-households.
Lawcannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Legalization Bills Died In Three States This Week As Others Move Forward

Lawmakers in states across the country are taking up marijuana reform measures this year after a November election in which voters passed every state-level drug reform initiative put before them. But in three states—Maryland, Hawaii and Wyoming, bills to end cannabis prohibition this year have died in recent days as key legislative deadlines passed. Advocates said the failure of lawmakers in Hawaii, Maryland and Wyoming to move forward on the proposals means the harms of criminalization will continue to fall disproportionately on Black and brown communities in those states for at least another year, even as a majority of voters support legalization. “We will continue to see racially disproportionate enforcement throughout our state,” Luke Jones, director of Maryland NORML, told Marijuana Moment, “resulting in tens-of-thousands of avoidable police encounters and more arrest records we will pay to expunge next year.” Lawmakers in other states, meanwhile, including New York, Kansas, North Dakota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Delaware and others, are still pursuing some form of cannabis reform this year. And in Virginia, the legislature last month sent a legalization bill to the governor’s desk. Broader drug reform efforts also got underway this year in California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Washington State and Virginia, where lawmakers have introduced a variety of bills during the 2021 session—some dealing with psychedelics but others that call for comprehensive decriminalization. At the national level, meanwhile, lawmakers recently reintroduced a proposal to allow state-legal marijuana businesses access to banking services, with legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition expected to be introduced soon. For now, here’s a look at the recent death of legalization bills in three states. Maryland Two separate marijuana legalization bills in Maryland expired this week, one backed by top leaders in the state Senate and a competing measure introduced by Del. Jazz Lewis (D) in the House.…
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Washington, DCraleightimes.com

Fisheries Survival Fund: Change Wind Energy Areas to Protect Scallops

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / The Fisheries Survival Fund (FSF), representing the vast majority of the limited access Atlantic scallop fishery, is calling for the federal government to change its proposed lease sale boundaries for wind farms off the coast of New York to better protect the region's fisheries from harmful development. These changes are necessary because the government's current proposed lease sales, announced today, fail to incorporate any of the recommendations made by FSF or the city of New Bedford, the nation's most valuable fishing port.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration proposes its first offshore wind lease sale

The Biden administration has revealed that an area between the coasts of New York and New Jersey will be the location of its first proposed offshore wind lease sale, and the federal government's ninth overall. The Interior Department announced the competitive sale Friday. Companies will be able to place bids...
Maryland StateWashington Post

Maryland, help us save our streams

Andrew Macdonald’s May 30 Local Opinions essay, “Urban stream renewal is not helping the Chesapeake Bay,” was spot on. Our neighborhood recently experienced a stream restoration. The well-meaning environmental community should recognize that the streamlined and expedited selection, approval and permitting processes have led to a lack of oversight and expertise on these projects. This has led to unintended consequences, such as the logging of mature woodland wetland forests and the loss of wildlife and entire ecosystems.