Energy Industry

First study to directly measure methane emissions from LNG carrier completed

ajot.com
 22 days ago

Queen Mary University London, with support from the Collaboratory to Advance Methane Science (CAMS) and Enagas SA, successfully conducted a first-of-its-kind study to directly measure methane emissions of an operating liquid natural gas (LNG) vessel. Results from the study will provide critical data-driven insights into the greenhouse gas (GHG) profile of LNG carriers to identify opportunities for environmental performance improvement.

