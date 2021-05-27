First study to directly measure methane emissions from LNG carrier completed
Queen Mary University London, with support from the Collaboratory to Advance Methane Science (CAMS) and Enagas SA, successfully conducted a first-of-its-kind study to directly measure methane emissions of an operating liquid natural gas (LNG) vessel. Results from the study will provide critical data-driven insights into the greenhouse gas (GHG) profile of LNG carriers to identify opportunities for environmental performance improvement.ajot.com