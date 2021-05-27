Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple rolling over like a dog to China

By Bill Weightman
spartaindependent.com
 30 days ago

We are in deep competition with China in every industry, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electrical Cars, Rocketry, and on every other bridge of technology- you can imagine- Apple acting like a lap dog to China is appalling and dangerous!. This is a sell out on every level! How stupid is...

www.spartaindependent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cars#Chinese#The New York Times#Apple Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Apple
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
Apparelamericasnewshub.com

Nike: ‘Of China and For China’ | National Review

Nike is between a rock and a hard place — or, rather, between two global powers, one of which is complicit in ongoing crimes against humanity. After Nike issued a statement tepidly expressing concern about forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region earlier this year, nationalistic Chinese consumers boycotted the company, prominent brand sponsors pulled out of deals, and sales in China plummeted. Nike’s troublesome statement was partly a response to the growing mountain of evidence that led the U.S. government, in addition to the parliaments of almost ten Western countries, to call the Chinese Communist Party’s conduct there — a sweeping campaign to eradicate Uyghurs through arbitrary mass detention, population-control policies, and other horrors — genocide and crimes against humanity.
Economysandiegosun.com

HK businesses struggle for existence after Apple Daily

Beijing [China], June 26 (ANI): With closure of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, businesses including tech, media and banks are in fear of the possible end of their businesses in the city as China tightens its grip on a city. Michelle Toh from CNN in her report...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Amazon acquires secure messaging app Wickr used by Pentagon

Encrypted messaging application Wickr has been procured by Amazon for an undisclosed sum. The app, advertised as one of the most secure on the market, has been in use by multiple US government agencies. The deal was announced by the two companies on Friday, with neither disclosing any figures. "We...
CarsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tesla Recalls 285K Cars in China Over Safety Risks

Tesla has launched a massive recall of two models in China after an investigation found their cruise-control system could be accidentally triggered, The Wall Street Journal reports. Elon Musk’s company says owners can upgrade software remotely to resolve the safety problem with Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact crossover vehicles made in Shanghai between December 2019 and June 2021. But the recall is a blow to the company’s reputation in China, which has dived since a viral incident in April, when a consumer shouted complaints about faulty brakes at an auto show.
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Apple Search Ads Expand To Mainland China

Apple launched search ads in the U.S. about five years ago. This week the company launched search ads in mainland China. App Store Search Ads in China is currently only available for Search results ads and is not available for Search Tab ads, as first reported by the blog AppInChina.
Technologyprotos.com

Free speech activists defy China by porting Apple Daily to the blockchain

Protestors have written thousands of Apple Daily articles — Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper — to a censorship-resistant blockchain after government raids forced it to shutter after 26 years. Apple Daily went to press for the final time on Thursday. Staff arrests and frozen assets led the outlet to bow...
TechnologyUbergizmo

Apple Cracks Down On Leaks In China

Over the years, we’ve come across various Apple leaks, some of which come from China. However, it seems that Apple is done with these leaksters from China who seem to have been posting pretty accurate information about the company’s upcoming plans and products, and have sent legal letters to some of the more prominent leaksters.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Apple Watch ECG app gets regulatory approval in China

The electrocardiogram (ECG) feature baked into the Apple Watch is one of the more health-focused elements of the smartwatch. But, before it can actually be used by owners, it has to gain approval by required regulators. For customers in China who have been waiting for this particular feature, it looks like that wait is almost over.
Economygreekherald.com

China rolls out fee cuts to boost real economy

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have rolled out fresh measures to cut fees on transactions and payment services as part of efforts to ease the burdens on market entities and boost the real economy. Based on surveys of nearly 50,000 small, micro and individual businesses, four government agencies,...
Technologylaptopmag.com

Microsoft CEO invites Apple to bring iMessage to Windows

Earlier today, Microsoft announced Windows 11. After the one-hour presentation was over, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke with the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern live to further discuss Windows 11 and the future of the OS. Nadella got everyone's attention when he stated he would welcome Apple bringing iMessage and other apps to Windows.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Apple looks to China to bolster its growing ad business

Apple this week launched its App Store search advertising business in mainland China, five years after it arrived in the United States. Called Apple Search Ads, the targeted ads feature works similar to Google ads by letting developers bid to get advertising space for certain keywords. Debuting Apple Search Ads...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch

The feature, called Apple Search Ads, lets developers bid on an advertising slot based on users’ keyword search in the App Store, similar to how Google search ads work. JPMorgan previously estimated the giant’s annual ad revenue could top $11 billion by 2025, though the forecast didn’t have a breakdown for the search ad business.
BusinessSFGate

The European Union is targeting Google. Again.

The European Union is going after Google - again. European regulators have fined Google nearly $10 billion over the past decade for various infractions of the E.U.'s competition laws. But they're not done yet. On Tuesday, the European Commission, led by antitrust crusader Margrethe Vestager, said it was launching a new investigation of Google, and this one focuses on the company's most important business: advertising.
Businesstechxplore.com

France takes Apple to court over 'abusive' practices

A Paris court will hear in September a lawsuit supported by the French government against Apple that alleges the US tech giant uses abusive commercial practices against startups, a source said Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in 2018 by France's competition and anti-fraud agency in the name of Finance Minister Bruno...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Looks To Widen China Revenue Streams With Launch Of Search Advertising Service

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to expand its revenue streams in China with the launch of its search advertising service this week, AppleInsider reported Wednesday. What Happened: Apple has launched the advertising platform called Apple Search Ads in mainland China, enabling developers and advertisers to have App Store ads presented to users in the region, as per the report.
Businessyibada.com

Amazon, Apple most valuable brands but China's rising - Kantar survey

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France (Photo : REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol) Amazon and Apple are the world's most valuable brands but Chinese brands are rising up the leaders list and are more valuable than Europe's top brands, according to a global ranking by Kantar's BrandZ.
PetsTaylor Daily Press

War to Prevent the Killing of China and Yulin Hybrid Dogs – Corriere.it

COhn Summer solstice Yulin Festival is back. Using a festive expression for a massacre is absurd: in the Chinese city they are caught in a pot, locked in cages, and quarter dogs. After years of criticism, it seemed that the festival that frightened us should be banned. But not so. In April 2020, Beijing’s Ministry of Agriculture announced a “restructuring of food resources”. Text listed livestock, from pigs to chickens, can be raised until they end up in the food chain; Dogs (and cats) are not included. In fact, they were never included in the “Minister of Meat Animals” list.