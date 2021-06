Subaru is joining the electric age soon with its first electric SUV, yet remains committed to one of its most popular offerings, the WRX STI. In the first Gymkhana video not to feature Ken Block, Subaru gave insane stunt driver Travis Pastrana the craziest WRX STI ever, and the man came away from driving the car thoroughly impressed. So impressed, in fact, that Subaru and Pastrana are going to make use of the epic rally-inspired racer again. We were impressed by the video too, so hearing that the car and Pastrana's skills will be complementing each other in competition again is excellent news.