There’s still time to enter your photos and vote for your favorites in the 7th annual photo contest held by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s (GARNA). Through this contest, we create an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work and capture the beauty of our area while also supporting GARNA’s important public lands, education and sustainability efforts. Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed, Leadville to Canon City. Because GARNA is celebrating 25 years of nature education and stewardship, the categories for photo entries are centered around this theme: