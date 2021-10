TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County on Friday adopted several major changes to its waste regulation. A key change is that the county will no longer pick up plastic bags for yard waste. Instead, residents are asked to use paper bags, which makes it easier for the county to compost the material. The move will yield higher quality compost, which is available for free to residents for their landscaping needs. The rule begins April 1, 2022. The county will provide residents with free paper bags to assist with the transition. Here are some of the other new waste regulations the county is adopting: The...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO