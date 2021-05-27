Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China’s import scrutiny spurs US corn cancellations

By Bloomberg News
ajot.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

ajot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Free Trade#Shandong Province#Chinese#Asian#Martin Fund Management#American#Corn Quotas#Cofco Corp#Ddgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Agricultureagupdate.com

Chinese pork market likely to be more volatile in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — China is still by far the biggest piece in the pork export puzzle, but it isn’t the only one, according to experts who spoke at the Work Pork Expo here June 10. Calling it “a really interesting time,” Rupert Claxton, meat director for Gira International, said...
WorldMetro International

After EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and the United States agreed on Thursday to resolve a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing and focus on tackling Chinese subsidies, echoing a five-year tariff truce announced by Washington and Brussels. Together, the matching deals draw a line under 17 years of...
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

UK and US strike tariff truce and vow to take on China

The US and UK are joining forces to fight Chinese efforts to conquer the aerospace market as part of a pivotal trade truce between the two nations. Both countries have agreed to suspend tariffs for five years in a major victory for British producers of cashmere, biscuits, clotted cream and Scotch Whisky.
AgricultureThe Daily Star

Bangladesh among 3 countries leading recovery: USDA

Bangladesh has joined two other countries to lead the global cotton trade recovery as the demand for the commodity has risen sharply thanks to buoyant apparel shipments, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). "Record global trade is boosted, led by robust demand in China, Bangladesh, and Turkey,"...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny On Domestic Tech Businesses

Chinese officials are stepping up antitrust probes into numerous domestic technology firms, popping into facilities unannounced, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. The agencies involved include the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the State Tax Administration, according to WSJ, which cited unnamed sources. During some of the on-site audits, officials questioned senior executives and downloaded all types of records.
Economynewsverses.com

Commodities from copper to corn tumble on China crackdown, rising greenback

The costs of commodities had been falling sharply on Thursday, reducing into months of positive aspects and weighing on fairness markets, as China takes steps to chill off rising costs and the U.S. greenback strengthens. The decline in commodities was widespread, with futures costs for palladium and platinum falling greater...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

China's LNG imports up 36% in May

Pipeline gas imports were up 26.2% yr/yr. China's LNG imports in May totalled 7.03mn metric tons, up 36.5% year/year, customs department data published June 18 showed. Imports were up 4.5% month/month. The country’s LNG imports during the first five months of the year were up 31% yr/yr to 33.23mn mt....
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China's worse-than-Suez ship delays set to widen trade chaos

SINGAPORE (June 17): The global shipping industry, already exhausted by pandemic shocks that are adding to inflation pressures and delivery delays, faces the biggest test of its stamina yet. When one of China's busiest ports announced it would not accept new export containers in late-May because of a Covid-19 outbreak,...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in May 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture products in May, according to data released on Friday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in May was released earlier this month. Commodity May 2021 % change YTD % change y/y (tonnes) y/y (tonnes) Corn 3.16 mln 395.3% 11.73 mln 322.8% Wheat 790,000 -3% 4.61 mln 88.9% Barley 1.11 mln 115.7% 4.65 mln 139.1% Sorghum 620,000 125.3% 3.69 mln 237% Pork 370,000 -2.2% 1.96 mln 13.7% Sugar 180,000 -38.5% 1.61 mln 94% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by David Evans)
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

US calls China’s conduct in South China Sea ‘unlawful’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted what he called China’s unlawful behavior in the South China Sea, while his Chinese counterpart said Beijing was determined to safeguard its core interests, at an ASEAN-hosted meeting on Wednesday.
Aerospace & Defenseillinoisnewstoday.com

Explainer: Importance of China’s New Space Station

China Jiuquan (AP) — Adding crew to China’s new orbital space station is another major advance in fast-growing space power. The main development contents are as follows. The three crew members will stay in the main living module of a station named Tianhe or Heavenly Harmony for three months. They will carry out scientific experiments and maintenance, spacewalks, and prepare the facility to receive two more modules next year.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Wheat crops on track to ease supply concerns

Farmers around the world are gearing up to collect abundant wheat crops in the coming weeks, helping ease a global grain shortfall that's fueled a surge in prices. Spring rains showered fields in the Black Sea region, the U.S. Plains and the European Union, bolstering prospects for the approaching winter-wheat harvest across major suppliers. The staple is the first major crop collected in the Northern Hemisphere, and hefty harvests will aid in replenishing grain silos drained by surging Chinese demand and poor weather last year.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: Hogs limit down on new China stats

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures fell their daily three-U.S.-cent limit on Wednesday, pressured by falling U.S. wholesale prices for pork products and news of increasing hog numbers in China, traders said. China’s pig herd rose 23.5 per cent in May from a year earlier,...
Agriculturefarmweeknow.com

China driving pork market - for now

China’s flurry of pork purchases continues to drive the hog market near term as another wave of African swine fever (ASF) slows production there. The U.S. pork industry set a record $7.7 billion worth of exports last year, up 11% from 2019, due in large part to the demand surge in China. And that market remained the top destination of U.S. red meat exports through the first quarter this year.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Record farm exports forecast by USDA

WASHINGTON — U.S. agricultural exports are projected to reach a record-breaking $164 billion in fiscal year 2021. The most recent forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted the record high represents a $28 billion, or 21%, increase from the previous fiscal year 2020, and a $7 billion increase from the February forecast. The previous export record of $152.3 billion was set in fiscal year 2014.
WorldShareCast

Australia, UK agree free trade deal with cap on tariff-free imports

Australia and the UK have agreed a largely symbolic trade agreement in principle, despite concerns from British farmers about cheap meat imports flooding the domestic market. The deal was agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison at Downing Street on Monday. It will add only...
Economymysteel.net

WEEKLY: China’s prices of imported iron ore climb further

Chinese prices of imported iron ore climbed further over June 7-11, largely bolstered by the positive market sentiment buoyed by iron ore supply issues, with Mysteel SEADEX 62% Australian Fines ending the week at $219.3/dmt CFR Qingdao, or up $10.65/dmt on week. Also by June 11, Mysteel PORTDEX 62% Australian...