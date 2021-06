The European Commission has today (17 June) adopted a positive assessment of Denmark's recovery and resilience plan. This is an important step paving the way for the EU to disburse €1.5 billion in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) over the period 2021-2026. This financing will support the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Denmark's recovery and resilience plan. It will play an important role in enabling Denmark emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. The RRF – at the heart of NextGenerationEU – will provide up to €672.5 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU. The Danish plan forms part of an unprecedented coordinated EU response to the COVID-19 crisis, to address common European challenges by embracing the green and digital transitions, to strengthen economic and social resilience and the cohesion of the Single Market.