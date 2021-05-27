Fukushima Medical University Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Associations of the COVID-19 pandemic with the economic status and mental health of people affected by the Fukushima disaster using the difference-in-differences method: The Fukushima …)

Insurance Daily News -- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Fukushima,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and relevant preventive measures can affect the economic status and mental health of the public, their effect remains unraveled owing to a limited number of surveys conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We investigated the association of COVID-19 and relevant measures with multivariate outcomes among people affected by the Fukushima disaster in 2011 using the difference-in-differences (DID) method.”