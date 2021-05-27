Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Fukushima Medical University Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Associations of the COVID-19 pandemic with the economic status and mental health of people affected by the Fukushima disaster using the difference-in-differences method: The Fukushima …)

By Insurance Daily News
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 21 days ago

Insurance Daily News -- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Fukushima,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and relevant preventive measures can affect the economic status and mental health of the public, their effect remains unraveled owing to a limited number of surveys conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We investigated the association of COVID-19 and relevant measures with multivariate outcomes among people affected by the Fukushima disaster in 2011 using the difference-in-differences (DID) method.”

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
390
Followers
6K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Ssm Health#Covid 19#Insurance Daily News#Coronavirus Covid 19#Ssm Population Health#Hikarigaoka#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings from Seoul National University Provides New Data about Asthma (Long-term Exposure To Fine Particulate Matter and Incident Asthma Among Elderly Adults)

Editor at South Korea Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Lung Diseases and Conditions - Asthma. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although an association of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) with asthma incidence has been assumed, there is insufficient evidence regarding the effect of long-term exposure to PM2.5 on incident asthma among elderly adults. This study aimed to investigate an association between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and incident asthma among elderly adults in South Korea.”
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports on COVID-19 from King’s College London Provide New Insights (Media Usage Predicts Intention To Be Vaccinated Against Sars-cov-2 In the Us and the Uk)

Vaccine Daily -- Current study results on Coronavirus - COVID-19 have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “There is existing evidence of a relationship between media use and vaccine hesitancy. Four online questionnaires were completed by general population samples from the US and the.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Postpartum Mental Health Visits Up During COVID-19 Pandemic

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Postpartum mental health visits were higher during the COVID-19 pandemic than expected based on prepandemic patterns, according to a study published online June 7 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Simone N. Vigod, M.D., from the University of Toronto, and...
Collegesamericasnewshub.com

University of Maryland Medical System to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

The University of Maryland Medical System on Wednesday said it will require current and new employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept.1, according to a news release. The health system has more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians. “We follow the science, and the scientific evidence tells us...
Sciencewholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Confirms Association Between COVID-19 and Vitamin K Status

Oslo, Norway—A new study supported by Kappa Bioscience has confirmed that vitamin K status is lower in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, compared to a healthy population control group. The research also showed low vitamin K status to be predictive of higher mortality. The research was sparked by initial promising data...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Women's Healthyouthtoday.org

Maternal Health Inequities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

“The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted dramatic changes to the delivery of maternal health care; consumers’ fears of contracting the virus and the imperative of social distancing exacerbated discontinuities in care, limited in-person visits with providers, and increased reliance on telehealth. The public health crisis has also highlighted preexisting deficiencies in our health care system. Most notably, long-standing racial inequities in health care access and health outcomes have been amplified by the disproportionate toll the pandemic has taken on communities of color.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, study finds

A study of over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents by a team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The study is the first to investigate and document age- and gender-specific changes in adolescent mental health problems and substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic, while accounting for upward trends that were appearing before the pandemic. The findings are published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Shelbyville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Considered Mental Health Trauma Event

Last month was Mental Health Awareness Month. Even though it is over, the importance continues on. Especially in a COVID-19 landscape that is still ongoing, Ed Lacheta with Shelby County Community Services explains the pandemic has been a trauma inducing event. Because of the trauma the COVID pandemic has caused...
EnvironmentPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings from University of Tasmania Provides New Data about Climate Research (Insuring Homes Against Extreme Weather Events: a Systematic Review of the Research)

-- Investigators publish new report on Science - Climate Research . According to news reporting out of Hobart,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Home insurance for extreme weather events is a significant security mechanism not only for individual households but for global finance. As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, home insurance has been identified by governments as a critical tool for climate adaptation and disaster resilience.”
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Reduced use of convalescent plasma associated with higher COVID-19 mortality rate

A new study from researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and colleagues suggests a slowdown in the use of convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients led to a higher COVID-19 mortality during a critical period during this past winter's surge. U.S. hospitals began treating COVID-19 patients...
Public Healthusf.edu

Tell Us: How Has The COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Your Health?

Health News Florida is inviting members of the community with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, etc., to share how the pandemic has affected their health. Maybe your doctors' appointments were cancelled because of stay-at-home orders or you lost your health insurance because you were laid off from...