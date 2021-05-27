Cancel
Economy

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

By Richard Frost, Tian Chen
ajot.com
 22 days ago

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.

