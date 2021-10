The Sonoma County Department of Agriculture/Weights & Measures (AWM) has decided not to host an in-person Grower Workshop again this December. After evaluating other workshop options, we have decided to collaborate with the UC Cooperative Extension in the UCCE North Coast Virtual IPM Seminar in early December. This virtual two half-day workshop is scheduled for December 1 and 2, 2021 from 8:00 am to 12:15 pm each day. A total of 7.5 continuing education units have been approved from DPR; 2 hours of Laws & Regs, and 5.5 hours of Other. To view the agenda and to register, please visit https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=35854. If you have questions about the seminar, please contact the Sonoma County UCCE office at (707) 565-2621.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO