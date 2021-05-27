Swiss watch exports recover to pre-Covid levels on China, US

OUT of the blue, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has started asking oil producing countries to pump more oil and continue investing in new oil fields. For the time being, it is not asking to switch to green energy or demanding any minimum or zero production; this indicates the inclination to stay with oil for some time. This request is coming at a time when the agency was pushing to switch away from oil, and with rulings from the European courts for reduced carbon emission. The same is happening with the shareholders of major international American oil companies in terms of the demand to go green and minimize oil and gas investment.