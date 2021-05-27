Cancel
Swiss watch exports recover to pre-Covid levels on China, US

By Corinne Gretler
 22 days ago

Swiss watch exports are returning to pre-pandemic levels after their biggest annual slump since the financial crisis, boosted by demand in China and the U.S. Shipments rose 2% to 1.8 billion francs ($2 billion) in April compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Exports started to recover in March.

Sourcing Journal

As US Covid Restrictions Lower, Men’s Fashion Levels Up

The time has come: After more than a year of uncertainty, communities are returning to their pre-pandemic notions of normal. New York and California—two of the first states to issue lockdown orders at the beginning of the pandemic—just lifted most of their Covid-19 restrictions and marked the occasion with celebrations honoring essential workers.
US Sports Gambling Sees Major Gains from Pre-pandemic Levels

According to a report by Canaccord Genuity, the sports gambling handle in the US is now twice that of pre-COVID-19 levels. Of course, much of that has to do with an increase in the number of legalized gambling states, but it is also because of increased interest in the activity. iGaming is on the rise, as well, and the gambling ecosystem will continue to provide much-needed revenue to states across the US that have made the choice to embrace sports gambling and online gaming.
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to India plunged in May as coronavirus cases surged

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India plunged in May, Swiss customs data showed, as the world's second-biggest bullion consumer grappled with a surge in coronavirus infections. Shipments from Switzerland to China, the biggest gold market, remained strong for a second month, the data showed. Switzerland is the world's largest gold refining centre and transit hub. Its numbers provide an insight into global market trends. Demand for gold in India and China plunged when the pandemic began last year, closing jewellery outlets and hurting incomes. The Indian market began to recover quickly, but Chinese imports of gold rebounded only in recent months. Following are numbers for May and comparisons. SWISS TRADE DATA (KG) EXPORT (kg) May-21 82,229 Apr-21 131,513 May-20 141,858 SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG) To China To Hong Kong To India Apr-21 32,750 3,800 2,037 Mar-21 40,245 10,082 56,549 Apr-20 0 42 503 * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Bernadette Baum)
New Zealand economy back to pre-Covid levels

New Zealand's economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed Thursday, with analysts saying activity was back at pre-coronavirus levels. The expansion in January-March this year exceeded forecasts of a 0.5 percent rise and reversed a 1.0 percent contraction in the final...
CBI predicts economy will return to pre-Covid levels by end of year

The UK economy is set to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of 2021, a year earlier than expected, a leading business group has predicted. The CBI said the economy is expected to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% in 2022, while the peak in unemployment will be lower than was previously forecast.
Swiss exports increases in May

Brussels — Switzerland's exports increased in May, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday. Exports rose by a real 2.6 per cent month-on-month in May, after a 0.3-per-cent fall in April. Imports fell 1.1 percent monthly in May, after a 1.3-per-cent increase in the previous month. Exports of...
Essential Geopolitics: Measuring the Value of China's Digital Currency

Introductory Offer: Subscribe & Save on your first year!. Introductory 12-month offer for new and eligible returning subscribers only. In this episode of RANE's Essential Geopolitics podcast powered by Stratfor, Emily Donahue speaks to Michael Monderer, Stratfor senior analyst for global economics at RANE. This year, China began testing a...
Cainiao adds capacity for Japanese exports to China

Alibaba’s Cainiao Network announced a partnership with sea & air freight customs brokerage SGH Global Japan (SGJ) to help Japanese businesses gain better access to the Chinese market, in time for major shopping festivals like the 618 this month and Double 11 in November. “Japan has always been a key...
Financial wealth in India jumps 11% in COVID year to USD 3.4 trillion: Report

Financial wealth in India grew 11 per cent to USD 3.4 trillion in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, a global consultancy estimated on Tuesday. The 11 per cent growth in financial wealth was at par with the compounded annual growth rate for the five years to 2020, the report by BCG said. Financial wealth is defined as the total wealth excluding real assets and liabilities held by adult individuals.
China’s Guangdong COVID-19 restrictions to hit exports near-term

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Pandemic-related restrictions imposed in Guangdong, China in May are expected to slow down exports in the near term, as the province account for nearly a quarter of the country’s total shipments abroad. The province is an industrial hub in southern China, producing various products from toys to textiles to...
CEO Optimism Falls Back To Pre-Vaccine Levels

CEO optimism in an improving business landscape continues to fade in June on concerns over soaring materials and labor costs, supply-chain snarls, inflationary pressures and increasing taxes and regulations, which they say they expect will stall the economic recovery—and growth in their businesses. Those are the key findings from Chief...
Outbreak of virus in Thai factory threatens export sector and recovers

A series of coronavirus outbreaks at Bangkok-Thailand factories has raised concerns that the export sector could be hit hard and struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact on the significant tourism industry. This could further weaken the economy. The virus has hit more than 130 factories, including factories offering international...
Oil demand to exceed ‘pre-virus’ levels – IEA

OUT of the blue, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has started asking oil producing countries to pump more oil and continue investing in new oil fields. For the time being, it is not asking to switch to green energy or demanding any minimum or zero production; this indicates the inclination to stay with oil for some time. This request is coming at a time when the agency was pushing to switch away from oil, and with rulings from the European courts for reduced carbon emission. The same is happening with the shareholders of major international American oil companies in terms of the demand to go green and minimize oil and gas investment.
World oil demand ‘will rebound to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022’

The world’s demand for oil will rebound to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, as recovering economies require oil-producing countries to pump more fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and their allies, including Russia, collectively known as...