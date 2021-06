Fitness trackers that document how active we are each day have become a part of everyday life for many of us. Not only are they a great way to ensure you’re reaching your fitness goals but they also monitor your progress, keep track of your heart rate and help you stay motivated.If you already have one, then you may be considering getting a fitness tracker for your little one too. According to the NHS, children aged between five and 18 years should get a minimum of one hour of exercise every day, and these kind of gadgets can make...