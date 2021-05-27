First Lady Jill Biden tours vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden visited Michigan on Thursday as part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour. Biden visited a pop-up clinic at Grand Rapids Community College with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, stopping to speak with students who had been vaccinated at the clinic and sharing a message encouraging more Michiganders to get vaccinated.upnorthlive.com