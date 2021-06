Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (Free) from Activision and King has been getting updated quite often since it launched on iOS and Android for free. If you’ve not played it yet, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is as a free to play entry in the beloved Crash Bandicoot series that was initially revealed through a Facebook ad. About a month ago, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Season 2: Running Outta Time began in-game alongside a major update. Today’s update is very special. It brings Spyro to Crash Bandicoot: On the Run through Season 3: Battle of the Dragons. As expected, there are new bosses including Dark Spyro, Koala Kong, and more with Spyro-themed Battle Runs and costumes. A new Bandicoot Pass will also go live with this season when it begins on June 11th. Today’s update adds support for the new content. If you’ve not played Crash Bandicoot: On the Run yet, watch the trailer below: