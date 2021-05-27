Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

CA Authorities Believe Rail Yard Shooter Targeted Specific People

By POL Staff
policemag.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunman who killed nine people at a San Jose, CA, rail yard Wednesday appeared to target some of the victims as he fired 39 shots, a sheriff told The Associated Press. The shooter arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. with a duffel bag filled with two semi-automatic handguns and 11 magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in an interview.

www.policemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Yard#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."