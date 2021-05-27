CA Authorities Believe Rail Yard Shooter Targeted Specific People
A gunman who killed nine people at a San Jose, CA, rail yard Wednesday appeared to target some of the victims as he fired 39 shots, a sheriff told The Associated Press. The shooter arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. with a duffel bag filled with two semi-automatic handguns and 11 magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in an interview.www.policemag.com